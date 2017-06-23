Hibs to host Partick Thistle on Ladbrokes Premiership return

Hibs will begin the 2017/18 Scottish top flight season with a home game against Partick Thistle.

The Jags finished top six last season and will be a good test of Hibs’ credentials as they aim for a top three finish in their first season back in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Neil Lennon’s men will then travel to Ibrox on the matchday two before hosting Hamilton the following Saturday.

Hibs will be in Glasgow again on Saturday 30 September for the first meeting with champions Celtic.

It won’t be until Wednesday 25 October that the first derby of the season takes place. Hearts will travel to Easter Road, meaning Hibs are assured of two home fixtures against their arch-rivals.

There will be no New Years derby this season. Instead, Hibs will travel to Tynecastle on Wednesday 27 December.

Opening five fixtures

Partick Thistle (h)

Rangers (a)

Hamilton (h)

Dundee (a)

St Johnstone (a)