Hibs told to get used to being Championship’s big scalp

Garry Parker admits it hurts to see opposition sides celebrate winning even a point at Easter Road, but Hibs’ assistant boss insists it’s simply a sign of how big a scalp the Capital club are in the Championship.

Raith Rovers marked the draw which toppled Neil Lennon’s players from the top of the table last weekend by throwing their jerseys to the fans who had travelled across the Forth while, earlier in the season, today’s opponents Falkirk were also clearly delighted to have snatched a point.

But, admitted Parker, that’s something everyone just has to accept, saying: “Everyone wants to come to Easter Road and beat us. They raise their game. If you’re are the top of the league and one of the bigger teams, they want to beat you.

“It does get to you and affect you in some sort of way, but we’re professionals and we want to go out there and put it right.”

Falkirk’s point was gained by a late equaliser from John Baird, scored from the only corner the Bairns enjoyed in that match while Hibs failed to capitalise on the 18 they had forced.

And Parker has warned his squad to be on their guard against a repeat at Falkirk this afternoon. He said: “We worked on that on the Friday and they score from it. We know it’s going to be tough and that they’re good on set-pieces. So we have to make sure we’re right at that. It’s down to us.

“It’s how we go there and perform. We need to put the ball in the net and start winning games again.”

Fourth-placed Falkirk are battling for a play-off place, level on points with Morton, who have a better goal difference, and two points ahead of Raith in fifth but nine behind Hibs, seemingly putting the onus on Peter Houston’s players to go for the win on their own turf,

But Parker insisted he’s not concerned about what tactics the Bairns boss adopts. He said: “We don’t know whether they will come out and have a go at us. It’s up to us to break them down and I think we have got good enough players to do it whether they sit in or not.”

• HIBS’ Under-20 side will hope to retain their place at the top of the SPFL Development League when they face Celtic at the Glasgow club’s Lennoxtown Training Centre on Monday (kick-off 1pm). The Celtic youngsters trail Hibs by ten points but have five games in hand.