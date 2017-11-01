Hibs Under-20s enjoy four-goal victory over St Mirren

Have your say

Hibs Under-20s thrashed their St Mirren counterparts 4-0 in a Development League clash at Oriam.

Fraser Murray, Jamie Gullan, Callum Crane and Andrew Blake scored to give the young Hibees a comfortable win over the Paisley side.

Murray gave Hibs the lead, firing home after 12 minutes. And in-form Gullan struck five minutes later to give coach Grant Murray’s side a two-goal cushion.

Hibs all but sealed the win just before the break when Crane grabbed the third. Full-back Blake finished off a fine move on the hour-mark to round off an impressive afternoon for the Capital side.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Blake, Donaldson, Porteous, Waugh, Crane, F Murray, Stirling, Shaw, Campbell, Gullan. Subs: Martin, O’Connor, I Murray. Woods, Paton.