Hibs Under-20s game abandoned after linesman falls ill

Hibs Under-20s’ game against their Rangers counterparts in the SPFL Development League was abandoned at half-time after one of the linesmen was taken ill.

Rangers had gone in ahead 2-1 at the break at Forthbank Stadium before the match had to be called off.

The hosts – who had first-team defenders Phillipe Senderos and Rob Kiernan in their starting XI – began much the brighter of the two teams and could have taken the lead after just two minutes, but Hibs keeper Ross Laidlaw made a stunning save from Amin Bouzaig before bouncing back up and thwarting Ross Lyon.

Laidlaw was only delaying the inevitable though and Rangers took the lead on eight minutes. Former Leicester striker Joe Dodoo was the scorer, firing past Laidlaw after the Hibs keeper’s slack clearance was pounced upon by David Bates.

Rangers doubled their lead just a minute later when Zak Rudden blasted past Laidlaw.

Hibs, however, came back into the game thanks to a goal from trialist Neal Eardley. The former Blackpool and Birmingham right-back volleyed home from inside the box after a fine delivery from James Keatings.

That was to be the final action of the half before the game was abandoned due to the official’s ill health.

Hibs: Laidlaw, Trialist, Crane, Porteus, Waugh, Martin, Harris, Murray, Shaw, Keatings, Gullan.