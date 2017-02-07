Hibs Under-20s hit by late ten-man Rangers sucker punch

Hibs Under-20s suffered a rare defeat as ten-man Rangers secured a 2-1 victory in stoppage time.

In what was a feisty SPFL development league match at East Mains, Oli Shaw’s late equaliser looked to have earned a point for the table-topping Easter Road kids, but left-back Myles Beerman won it for the visitors with virtually the last kick.

Chris Humphrey was the only senior player who turned out for Hibs, while the Rangers team featured Joe Dodoo, Harry Forrester, former Hearts captain Danny Wilson and the highly-rated 15-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Dodoo opened the scoring from close range shortly after he had fired a penalty over the bar and then Gilmour was then sent off early in the second half for a rash tackle on Hibs midfielder Scott Martin.

The hosts looked like they had salvaged a point when on-song Shaw netted from close range.

But Beerman ran clear from the halfway line and fired a brilliant shot high beyond Patrick Martin to seal victory for the Ibrox side.