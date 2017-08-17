Hibs unrecognisable to 2014, says Hamilton play-off hero

The last time Darian MacKinnon and Hamilton Accies visited Easter Road, they inflicted all manner of misery on a rancorous Hibs support.

No-one present will forget the surreal and at-times venomous atmosphere inside the stadium as Terry Butcher’s free-falling side surrendered a 2-0 first-leg lead in the 2014 play-off final and ended up being relegated after losing a penalty shoot-out. For Accies, there was only unbridled joy as they secured an unlikely promotion.

Just over three years on, as they prepare to return to Leith on Saturday for the first time since that tumultuous day, MacKinnon is well aware there is no chance of upsetting the applecart in such spectacular fashion this time.

“You could sense the tension around Hibs that day,” the 31-year-old, one of the few players remaining at Accies from that match, told the Evening News. “We were actually in a similar situation last season when we were on our way down into the play-offs and it does affect you when the fans turn. With the atmosphere around Easter Road that day, you just got the feeling the Hibs fans were waiting for something to boo, basically. Then, as soon as we scored the goal, they all went totally mental.

“We could sense vulnerability there and we played on it. I remember at the start of the game, we were 2-0 down from the first leg, but Alex Neil, our manager at the time, said ‘if we get the first goal, we’ll do it’, and he was proved correct. It was the best day of my career, just because of the circumstances. Winning on penalties as well, I don’t think I’ll ever get a moment like that again unless I win a cup or something, which, at my age, is getting less likely all the time. I’d imagine the atmosphere at Easter Road on Saturday will be totally different to that day.”

This change in vibe, of course, is down to the manner in which Hibs have rebuilt during their three years in the Championship and reconnected with their supporters. After a strong start to their first season back in the Premiership under Neil Lennon, they are being widely heralded as one of the top teams in the country. “It’s night and day between this Hibs team and the one we beat in the play-off final,” said MacKinnon. “They look very mobile and technically gifted. The team that got relegated were on a downward spiral but under Neil Lennon they’re on the up. It’s never a good thing getting relegated but Hibs have certainly responded the right way. It wasn’t a good thing for them at the time but, with hindsight, it probably has been a good thing for them.

“They’ve built themselves back up and come back with really good players and a manager who knows the game inside out. I think they can do big things this season. From what I’ve seen so far, there’s no reason they can’t challenge the likes of Aberdeen and Rangers for second. They’ve got a really good squad and a manager who’s been over the course before so you certainly wouldn’t write them off.”

As a feisty midfielder accustomed to the wrath of opposition supporters, MacKinnon can relate to the plight of Lennon, whose gesticulations to Rangers fans after his team’s equaliser at Ibrox last week have been heavily scrutinised over the last five days. “Listen, I got sent off against Motherwell for giving the fans the finger [last season],” he said. “I know you shouldn’t react but you should have heard the things they were shouting at me. They give you abuse the full game and then when you do something back to them, you’d think you’d murdered somebody the way some people go on. I’ve got every sympathy with Neil. I love the guy. I love his antics on the touchline and I love how he played the game. I think if he stays at Hibs for a while, they can do big things under him. He was a winner at Celtic and, wherever he goes, it seems like he doesn’t accept second best. That’s the mentality you need at a big club like Hibs.”

MacKinnon knows it will take a monumental effort to knock Lennon’s team out of their early-season stride on Saturday. “It’s going to be a big ask for us to get anything out of the game,” he said. “We’ll need to tighten up defensively because even though we won 3-0 Saturday, Dundee had a few chances. If it’s the Hibs boys going through on goal, I don’t think they’ll let us off the hook the way Dundee did. If we concede an early goal, it’ll be a long day. We’ll go and pass the ball and get in their faces. We know it’ll be a tough game but we won’t fear going there. We’ve got good players as well and we feel we’re capable of getting something.”