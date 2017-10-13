Hibs v Aberdeen: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs welcome Aberdeen to Easter Road, having played the Dons twice in cup competitions during their time in the Scottish Championship, winning one and losing one.

Derek McInnes said earlier this week that he was glad to see Hibs back in the Scottish top flight while Easter Road boss Neil Lennon has called on his team to deliver a performance in the vein of the display at Celtic Park that so nearly resulted in the end of the champions’ long unbeaten run.

McInnes brings his side to the Capital hoping to maintain their unbeaten start to the season - but the last time the Dons visited Edinburgh on an unbeaten run they lost 2-0 thanks to goals from Jason Cummings and Dom Malonga.

Lennon will almost certainly start Ross Laidlaw in goal, with Ofir Marciano having become a father for the first time this week. Apart from long-term absentees Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor, Lennon should have a full squad to pick from.

McInnes is without Greg Tansey, who is still working his way back after groin surgery, and Craig Storie who is struggling with a hamstring injury. Danny Harvie has recovered from a knee injury and played in a development league game during the week so could make the travelling squad while Andy Considine has also been cleared to play and is likely to be named among the substitutes.

Last five meetings: Aberdeen 3-2 Hibs, Hibs 2-0 Aberdeen, Hibs 0-2 Aberdeen, Aberdeen 1-0 Hibs, Hibs 0-2 Aberdeen.

Likely Hibs team (4-1-4-1): Laidlaw; Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley; Boyle, McGinn, McGeouch, Barker; Stokes. Subs from: Marciano, Porteous, Slivka, Matulevicius, Gray, F Murray, S Martin, O Shaw, Swanson, S Murray.

Likely Aberdeen team (3-1-4-2): Lewis; Logan, Arnason, McKenna; O’Connor; Stewart, McLean, Shinnie, Christie; Rooney. May. Subs from: Rogers, Ball, Considine, Mackay-Steven, Maynard, Reynolds, Ross, Wright, Harvie.

Referee: Steven McLean

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Hibs 6/4 Draw 9/4 Aberdeen 2/1 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

• For more statistics, visit our dedicated Hibs page