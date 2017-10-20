Hibs v Celtic: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs face Celtic for the second time in three weeks as the two sides prepare to battle it out for a place in the League Cup final against Motherwell or Rangers.

Celtic are on the back of a 3-0 defeat in Europe, having lost to Bayern Munich in Germany midweek, while Hibs are also coming into the game following a loss at the hands of Aberdeen on league duty.

Neil Lennon’s side ran Celtic close at Parkhead, coming from a goal down to be leading 2-1 with about 10 minutes remaining until Callum McGregor scored his and Celtic’s second goal to square the game and maintain the Hoops’ long unbeaten run.

Hibs are without long-term absentees Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor while Paul Hanlon missed training on Friday with a virus but is still expected to play.

Steven Whittaker had been complaining of a sore hip but took part in training so should be involved. Captain David Gray would be a straight swap if Whittaker doesn’t make it.

Celtic on the other hand are struggling in defence, with Jozo Simumovic, Erik Sviatchenko and Anthony Ralston all sidelined. Cristian Gamboa played on Wednesday night but found it hard going against Kingsley Coman and David Alaba so Brendan Rodgers could keep Mikael Lustig at right back and bring in Kristoffer Ajer to partner Dedryck Boyata.

Last five meetings: Celtic 2-2 Hibs; Celtic 3-0 Hibs; Celtic 3-0 Hibs; Hibs 1-1 Celtic; Celtic 1-0 Hibs.

Likely Celtic team (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney; Ntcham, Brown; Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair; Griffiths. Subs from: De Vries, Gamboa, Roberts, Dembele, Edouard, McGregor, Hayes, Miller, Armstrong, Benyu.

Likely Hibs team: (4-2-3-1): Laidlaw; Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley, Slivka; Boyle, McGeouch, McGinn; Stokes. Subs from: Marciano, Porteous, Barker, Matulevicius, Gray, Martin, F Murray, O Shaw, Swanson.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Kick-off: 12.15pm

Odds: Hibs 8/1 Draw 23/5 Celtic 2/5 (odds correct at the time of writing)