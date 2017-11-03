Hibs v Dundee: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs should have Anthony Stokes and Danny Swanson back in the squad for the visit of Dundee tomorrow as they look to continue their run of good form.

Three wins on the bounce including two victories on the road at Motherwell and Kilmarnock have propelled the Easter Road side up to third in the table.

Neil Lennon will be keen that his side can keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet as well as continue their improving form at home, where they have won just two league games so far this campaign, losing to Aberdeen and Hamilton and drawing with Motherwell.

Long-term absentees Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine are still sidelined but apart from that Lennon has a full squad to choose from, with Steven Whittaker expected to be in contention after missing the midweek victory over Kilmarnock.

Dundee meanwhile are likely to be missing Darren O’Dea, the Dens Park captain still struggling after sustaining concussion in the match with Motherwell.

Kostadin Gadzhalov, James McPake and Craig Wighton are all still missing with knee injuries but Scott Allan could make a return to the Dundee squad against his former club.

Dundee had Scott Bain to thank in the meeting between the two sides earlier this season; the ‘keeper making a number of good saves to deny Marvin Bartley, Brandon Barker and Stokes as the Dark Blues picked up a point.

Neil McCann will be desperate for his side to take something from the game and hope Kilmarnock don’t get a result against Hearts in a bid to haul themselves off the bottom spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Last five meetings: Dundee 1-1 Hibs; Hibs 1-0 Dundee; Hibs 1-1 Dundee; Dundee 3-1 Hibs; Hibs 3-0 Dundee.

Likely Hibs team: (4-1-2-2-1): Marciano; Gray, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley; McGinn, McGeouch; Boyle, Barker; S Murray. Subs from: Laidlaw, Porteous, Whittaker, Slivka, Matulevicius, Stokes, Swanson, F Murray, Shaw.

Likely Dundee team (3-4-1-2): Bain; Waddell, Meekings, Hendry; Kerr, Spence, Kamara, Holt; McGowan; Moussa, Leitch-Smith. Subs from: Parish, Aurtenexte, Curran, O’Hara, Extebeguren, Wolters, Deacon, Allan, El Bakhtaoui, Haber.

Referee: John Beaton

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Hibs 23/50 Draw 15/4 Dundee 15/2 (Odds correct at the time of writing)