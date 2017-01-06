Hibs v Dundee Utd preview: Humphrey handed debut

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has handed new winger Chris Humphrey his debut in tonight’s top-of-the-table Championship clash with Dundee United at Easter Road.

Marvin Bartley has been called into midfield in place of youngster Scott Martin while Martin Boyle replaces Grant Holt in attack. Midfielder Andrew Shinnie also drops onto the bench. Kris Commons has recovered from a cold to line up for the hosts. John McGinn was named as a substitute, making his return following ankle surgery in November.

United have been boosted by the return of Tony Andreu after he missed last weekend’s defeat at Dumbarton with a rib injury.

The Frenchman is one of three changes as Sean Dillon, Blair Spittal and Simon Murray make way for Lewis Toshney, Andreu and Nick van der Velden.

Danish forward Thomas Mikkelson, signed today on loan from Odense Boldklub until the end of the season, starts on the bench.

Hibs: Laidlaw, Gray, Hanlon, McGregor, Stevenson; Bartley, McGeouch, Commons, Humphrey, Boyle, Cummings. Subs: Virtanen, Fontaine, McGinn, Holt, Keatings, Shinnie, Graham

Dundee United: Bell, Toshney, Dixon, Durnan, Murdoch, Fraser, Telfer, Edjengule, Flood, Andreu, Van der Velden. Subs: Zwick, Dillon, Obadeyi, Smith, Mikkelson, Robson, Spittal.

