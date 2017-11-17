Hibs v St Johnstone: Match preview and probable line-ups

Neil Lennon will go head-to-head with countryman Tommy Wright as the two Northern Irishmen’s teams do battle at Easter Road this weekend.

Hibs haven’t defeated St Johnstone in a league match at Easter Road since September 2011, when a goal from Ivan Sproule and a double from Garry O’Connor, including a hotly disputed penalty, handed the Hibees a 3-2 win, while Liam Craig and Cillian Sheridan were on target for the visitors.

Hibs are currently on a run of four wins, having defeated Hearts, Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Dundee and currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Aberdeen who have a game in hand.

Lennon is still without injured defensive duo Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor, with Danny Swanson also set to miss out with a knee injury, but Anthony Stokes is available for selection after overcoming an ankle injury, and was a first half replacement for Dylan McGeouch in the 2-1 win over Dundee last time round.

McGregor has returned to training but is still some way off match fitness.

Away from the speculation over Tommy Wright being a possible candidate to succeed Michael O’Neill as Northern Ireland boss if the former Hibs winger leaves his position, St Johnstone will be desperate for a performance at Easter Road.

The Perthshire outfit haven’t won a match since 23 September - which was also the last time they found the net - when they defeated 10-man Hamilton 2-1 at McDiarmid Park.

David Wotherspoon and Liam Craig will return to familiar surroundings, the pair having spent a combined eight years at Easter Road between 2007 and 2015.

Craig is now in his second spell with the McDiarmid Park outfit while local boy Wotherspoon has been turning out for the Saints since joining from Hibs in 2013.

Wright has been boosted by the return of Michael O’Halloran and Murray Davidson, while Stefan Scougall and Chris Millar are back in training and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Brian Easton remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Last five meetings: St Johnstone 1-1 Hibs; Hibs 2-1 St Johnstone; St Johnstone 2-0 Hibs; Hibs 0-0 St Johnstone; St Johnstone 1-2 Hibs

Likely Hibs team (4-2-3-1): Marciano; Gray, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley; Barker, McGinn, McGeouch, Boyle; S Murray. Subs from: Laidlaw, Porteous, Slivka, Matulevicius, Stokes, F Murray, Shaw.

Likely St Johnstone team (4-4-2): Clark; Comrie, Anderson, Shaughnessy, Tanser; Wotherspoon, Davidson, Paton, Craig; O’Halloran, MacLean. Subs from: Mannus, Foster, Gordon, Alston, Scougall, Millar, Cummings, Johnstone, McClean.

Referee: Craig Thomson

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Hibs 31/50 Draw 5/1 St Johnstone 5/1 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

• For more statistics, visit our dedicated Hibs page