Hibs v St Mirren team news and match stats

Top-of-the-table Hibs host bottom side St Mirren at Easter Road tomorrow looking to avenge their 2-1 Irn-Bru Cup fourth round defeat to the Paisley side earlier this month and pick up their first home win in four games.

Hibs manager Neil Lennon will have to do without forward James Keatings, who suffered a tear to the medial ligament of his left knee which has ruled the forward out for six weeks. Dylan McGeouch has recovered from his hamstring problem that kept the midfielder out of the 3-1 victory over Dunfermline last weekend while midfielder Danny Handling remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Andrew Shinnie is likely to retain his place in the centre of the Hibs midfield, with the 3-5-2 formation deployed at Dunfermline likely to continue. Jason Cummings should line up in attack alongside Grant Holt.

New St Mirren boss Jack Ross has a full quota of players to choose from.

