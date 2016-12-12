Hibs weekend talk: Bamba goes crazy | Vaz Te nets | Murdoch spot on

Here’s what Hibees past and present got up to away from Easter Road this weekend ...

Bamba loses the rag – at ref and his manager

We all know Sol Bamba has that manic streak inside him. His three years at Hibs were generally pretty fruitful, but he was prone to the odd misdemeanour. He was sent off on his Easter Road debut for picking up two yellow cards, often lamented officials for being too harsh on him and even went AWOL after international duty with Ivory Coast. However, none of that can even hold a candle to what Bamba got up to at weekend.

Playing for Cardiff in an English Championship match away at Ipswich, Bamba was sent off for reacting badly to a tackle by Jonathan Douglas. Most players maybe contest the card for a second or two before trudging off the pitch but no, not dear Sol. The 31-year-old remonstrated furiously with referee James Adcock before turning his ire to the fourth official and then, crazily, at his own manager, Neil Warnock. Bamba and Warnock were involved in a heated exchange for several seconds as the defender pushed his boss’ arm away.

Warnock was not impressed – he hinted the club would take disciplinary action – and said: “You can’t condone that. I’ve not seen that part of him before, but he was absolutely furious. He’ll get violent conduct and banned for three games and quite rightly so. He was a bit big for me. I could not get him around the neck. I’ll have to grow a bit. But he is distraught in there, and quite rightly so.”

“When you look at the video, the lad, Douglas, he knows what he’s doing. He’s left his foot in which wasn’t spotted by anybody, but that does not condone what he has done. The ref should have just blown for a foul. It would have saved a man getting sent off, it would have saved 20 minutes of bedlam, it would have saved me a lot of hassle.”

Murdoch’s penalty heroics

Sean Murdoch never really got much of a chance to show Hibs fans what he was all about when he was at Easter Road, only making two appearances as the ever-dependable Ben Williams held on to the gloves as No.1. Following a spell in North America, he returned to Scotland and has established himself as Dunfermline’s No.1 keeper. After watching his opposite number [Greg Fleming of Ayr] saving not one, but two penalties last weekend at East End Park, it was Murdoch’s turn to be the hero as he stopped Thomas O’Ware’s effort when the scores were 0-0 in the Pars’ home match with Morton. The Fifers went on to win 2-1.

Vaz Te on target in Turkey

It’s only when a player leaves a club that you realise how good he was. Ricardo Vaz Te was coming back from serious injury when he arrived at Easter Road under Colin Calderwood, but did show flashes of his ability during his time at Hibs, scoring in a derby. Since then, though, he’s helped West Ham back into the big time and is now playing for Turkish Super Lig side Akhisar Belediyespor. He doesn’t often start for the Manisa-based club and, up against Europa League high-flyers Osmanlispor yesterday, the Portuguese forward was summoned from the bench at half-time. Five minutes later he equalised for his team, scoring only his second league goal of the season (he netted a hat-trick in a cup tie recently).

How the loanees got on

• Jamie Insall came on as 76th-minute substitute for East Fife in their 1-0 win away at Brechin.

• Oli Shaw played 26 minutes as a substitute as Stenhousemuir trounced Airdrie 5-0.

• Aaron Dunsmore and Ryan Porteous both played the entire match in defence as Edinburgh City overcame Stirling Albion 2-0.

Former player watch

• Steven Fletcher headed home a consolation goal as Sheffield Wednesday went down 2-1 at Reading.

• James Collins scored twice as Crawley Town won 2-0 away at Crewe.

• Matt Doherty netted for Wolves in a 4-4 draw with Fulham

• Stephen Dobbie was on target for Queen of the South in their 2-2 draw at Falkirk,

• Daniel Boateng was red-carded in Airdrie’s 5-0 defeat by Stenhousemuir.