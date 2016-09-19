Hibs weekend talk: Bartley appeal; Cummings’ burden; O’Connor’s 7-4 triumph

Here’s the latest about all things Hibs over the weekend ...

Hibs to consider appealing Bartley red card

Neil Lennon says they’ll consider appealing an “innocuous” red card dished out to Marvin Bartley. Hibs were leading 1-0 when Nick Walsh sent the midfielder packing for a lunge on Jamie Adams. “The red card has completely changed the game and I’m not convinced it was a red card, Marvin has gone in low, with one leg, and he might have caught the boy late. But there was no malice in the tackle,” said Lennon.

Hibs can’t keep relying on Jason Cummings

John McGinn insists other Hibs players have to begin chipping in with goals after the team suffered the first defeat of the season. Hibs had 14 shots at goal but only found the back of the net once, through a Cummings screamer at the start of the second half. “There’s boys including myself who are capable of getting a goal and we need to start chipping in,” said McGinn. “We can’t keep relying on Jason.”

Garry O’Connor’s Selkirk win 7-4

Garry O’Connor’s Selkirk side are off the bottom of the Lowland League table after defeating East Stirlingshire by an astonishing 7-4 scoreline. It’s the second match in succession Selkirk have scored seven at home, after defeating Gala Fairydean 7-1 two weeks ago.

What former Hibees have been up to ...

- Clayton Donaldson scored Birmingham’s equaliser from the penalty spot in their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. All three scorers had an SPFL connection, with Gary Hooper netting for the visitors and ex-Motherwell striker Lukas Jutkiewicz grabbing the winner. Steven Fletcher also played in the defeat for Wednesday.

- Stephen Dobbie continued his goalscoring exploits by firing Queen of the South above Hibs to the top of the Ladbrokes Championship. He netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season in a 3-1 win over Raith Rovers.

- Alan Stubbs’ Rotherham lost to fellow strugglers Blackburn in the English Championship. The visitors took the lead through Danny Ward but would eventually fall to a 4-2 defeat. Scott Allan was hooked after 51 minutes, while former Dundee United winger Craig Conway scored for Rovers.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY