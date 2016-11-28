Hibs weekend talk: Collins proves a hit | Donaldson eyes EPL | Ox in the box

Here’s what Hibees past and present have been doing away from Easter Road ...

Collins on form at Crawley

James Collins will always be synonymous with one of Hibs’ worst-ever seasons. Signed for a reported fee of £100,000 from Swindon Town by Pat Fenlon to replace Leigh Griffiths in Hibs’ attack, the Easter Road men couldn’t have got a polar opposite if they tried. Collins only scored six goals in 40 appearances in Hibs’ relegation season of 2013/14 and his performances were dreadful. Perhaps the way Hibs played under Fenlon and then the catastrophic Terry Butcher didn’t help him, but since departing Edinburgh, he’s thrived as a handy striker in the English leagues. Seventeen goals at Shrewbury the season after leaving Hibs, 15 the following campaign with the Shrews and then Northampton before joining Crawley this summer. He’s banged in nine goals in 23 games for Town, the latest being the opener in a 3-2 win over Grimsby. Just maybe there was a player in there ... we just didn’t see at Hibs.

Donaldson on the mark at Birmingham

Another striker who has done his best work since leaving Hibs is Clayton Donaldson. A prolific goalscorer at Crewe and Brentford, he’s now in the Championship with Birmingham City, who are fourth and pushing for a play-off spot. Donaldson was on hand to put the Blues in front with a penalty as they won 2-1 away at Brentford.

Oxley wins fans over at Southend

Mark Oxley didn’t start his career especially well at Southend, with a few of the Shrimpers’ faithful wanting him out before he really had a chance to prove himself. It appears that he’s cemented his spot as Phil Brown’s No.1 and the supporters have taken to him too, with Oxley being named the fans’ man-of-the-match after a series of impressive saves helped Southend draw 0-0 away at Walsall.

How the loanees got on

None of the loanees played at the weekend. Sam Stanton and Oli Shaw weren’t picked by Dumbarton and Stenhousemuir respectively in the Scottish Cup – it’s unclear whether Hibs have told their clubs that they can’t play in the competition or not – while Jamie Insall was unable to build on last week’s goal as East Fife’s clash with Edinburgh City was postponed.