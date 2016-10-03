Hibs weekend talk: David Gray injury; Dagnall scores again; Coventry win without Mowbray

Here’s the latest about all things Hibs over the weekend ...

David Gray likely to be fit next week

Neil Lennon is confident David Gray will be back in action next weekend after the full back was forced off at half-time during the 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Gray collided with his own goalkeeper, taking a knee to the groin. Lennon says the player has a bit of swelling, but should be back in time to face St Mirren.

Dagnall does what he couldn’t do at Hibs

Chris Dagnall netted for Crewe in their victory over Mansfield. The ex-Hibs striker has now scored four goals since his summer move, exactly four more than he managed at Easter Road in six months.

Coventry win after Mowbray exit

Coventry started life without former Hibs boss Tony Mowbray by registering a 2-0 win at promotion chasing Port Vale. The Sky Blues saw Mowbray resign late last week after a dreadful start to the campaign, though this surprise away win helped them move off the bottom of the League One table.

What former Hibees have been up to...

Martin Scott’s goal earned Arbroath a point from a thrilling 3-3 draw with Edinburgh City at Meadowbank. City remain one of only two Scottish league sides (St Mirren the other) without a league win this campaign.

Tom Soares netted Bury’s only goal in a 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe. The two sides had been first and second going into the match, and Scunthorpe were able to extend their lead atop the League One table.

Ex-Easter Road enforcer Gary Deegan was sent off at the weekend as Shrewsbury drew with Swindon. The midfielder was already on a booking when he made a rash challenge in the 88th minute.

