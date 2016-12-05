Hibs weekend talk: Doyle fights with team-mate | Fletcher scores

Here’s what Hibees past and present have been doing away from Easter Road ...

Doyle sent off for fighting with team-mate

It was a rather interesting weekend for Eoin Doyle. The former Hibs and current Preston striker netted with ten minutes remaining in his side’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The goal cut the arrears in half and Preston sought an equaliser with the score at 2-1 going into stoppage time.

However, all hope was lost when Doyle and team-mate Jermaine Beckford were sent off for fighting each other.

Steven Fletcher scored what proved to be the winner in the match for Sheffield Wednesday from the penalty spot.

Sean Welsh nets equaliser for Partick Thistle

The ex-Hibs youth star produced a composed finish to earn Partick Thistle a point from their trip to Hamilton Accies.

The midfielder netted his fourth of the season 15 minutes after half-time, cancelling out Alexandre D’Acol’s opener for the hosts.

Hibs target Danny Swanson scores

Boyhood Hibs fan and rumoured transfer target Danny Swanson netted St Johnstone’s third in his side’s 3-0 win over Inverness CT.

The midfielder took his tally to a very impressive 12 for the season, as he extended his scoring streak to three consecutive games.

How the loanees got on...

Due to injuries and the lack of a full card, none of them played.