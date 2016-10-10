HIBS WEEKEND TALK: El Alagui’s ‘hat-trick’ | Clean sheet for Virtanen

Here’s what Hibees past and present have been doing away from Easter Road over the weekend ...

El Alagui bags a ‘hat-trick’

It’s just typical that Farid El Alagui is coming into form just as his reunion with Hibs comes into view. Dunfermline host the Hibees a week on Saturday and El Alagui is pressing for a start with the Pars now that he’s found full fitness and a scoring touch. The French-Moroccan striker clambered off the subs bench on Saturday in the Fifers Irn-Bru Cup home match with Queen’s Park and within three minutes he had broken the deadlock. One soon became two for El Alagui, before he completed his “hat-trick” – by scoring an own goal as the Spiders attempted a comeback. Dunfermline ended up winning 2-1 and El Alagui’s team-mates, jokingly, even tried to secure him the match-ball.

Clean sheet for Otso

We’ve not seen or heard much from goalkeeper Otso Virtanen since that blooper against Brondby way back in July in the Europa League. He’s fallen down the pecking order at Hibs, with Ofir Marciano and Ross Laidlaw ahead of him. However, Virtanen put in an assured performance for Finland Under-21s in their Euro 2017 qualifier against Azerbaijan, making a series of saves in a 0-0 draw. The young Finns travel to Russia tomorrow for their final qualifier. Neither side can make the Euros, but Virtanen will be eager to get another clean sheet under his belt.

McGinn left on sidelines

Hibs probably could have done with John McGinn against St Mirren on Saturday. You’d have thought Scotland might have at least popped them on their bench for the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, but he wasn’t even among the subs (there were, however, two goalkeepers – go figure?). He’ll be hoping to make the squad for tomorrow night’s match in Slovakia.

In brief

• Stephen Dobbie continues to score goals, with the ex-Hibee bagging an exquisite free-kick as Queen of the South defeated Linfield 2-0 in the Irn-Bru Cup.

• Hibs loanee Aaron Dunsmore played for Edinburgh City as they went down 2-1 to Elgin.

• James Collins was on the scoresheet with a penalty as Crawley Town drew 1-1 away at Hartlepool.

• Remember Roy O’Donovan? His name popped up on the scoresheet for Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners, the Irish striker scoring twice in a 3-3 draw at Perth Glory.

