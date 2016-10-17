Hibs weekend talk: Henderson impresses | Farid ready for Hibs | More Stubbs woe

Here’s what Hibees past and present did away from Easter Road over the weekend ...

Henderson starts for Celtic

Many Hibs fans would love to see Scottish Cup winner Liam Henderson back in a green-and-white shirt. This weekend we did, but it was in the colours of Celtic and not Hibs as he made a surprise starting appearance for Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops in their 2-0 win over Motherwell. Aside from a first-half booking, Henderson acquitted himself very well and Rodgers was pleased with the 20-year-old’s performance. “I’ve been wanting to see young Liam for a period of time because I think he’s a talent but it’s been hard to get him in,” the manager said. “But I felt it was a good day for that and I thought he was excellent in the game tactically – thinking about the game and playing with his brain – and physically he was very good.” Henderson, for his part, was glad to be back playing football. “When I came back (from Hibs) I had quite a lot of teams interested in taking me on loan but I spoke to my family, friends, older experienced players I have played with and I speak to the manager regularly,” he said. “I have done my loans. I have been out on two loan spells and I would like to think I have been pretty successful in those loan spells and I want to look back and have no regrets. I want to give it the best shot I can try to be a Celtic player. I have no doubt in my mind that Celtic is definitely the best place for me. We have a big, quality squad and everyone is fighting for places. It is a great place to be and you can see the fans are turning out, we are playing extremely attractive football and I am working under a world-class manager so for me it is second to none. It is only going to make me better.” Henderson was reasonably close to making a return to Hibs in the summer, but it seems that outcome is becoming less and less likely. Oh well, we’ll just have to dust down the cup final footage for another glimpse of him in a Hibs shirt. Henderson to deliver ...

El Alagui scores again

Last week, we spoke about Farid El Alagui, and how he’s coming to the boil ahead of his reunion with Hibs. Well, the Dunfermline striker scored again at the weekend, although this time it was just the one goal, against another one of his former clubs Falkirk. The Pars lost 2-1, but El Alagui is looking razor-sharp right now and with Hibs making the trip across to East End Park this weekend, they will have to be wary.

Stubbs five points adrift of safety

Alan Stubbs’ tenure at Rotherham isn’t going especially well. The former Hibs boss now finds his Yorkshire side five points adrift from safety after they lost 3-1 at the weekend to Norwich. On his team, Stubbs said: “They’re trying their best. I can accept that all day long. It’s when I don’t see that that I would be more concerned. I’ve got a group of lads doing the best they can do. I can’t ask them to do more than they can give. I would like to! For me, they don’t look like a group of players who have downed tools.”

How the loanees did

• Sam Stanton played the full 90 minutes for Dumbarton as they went down 3-0 away at Ayr United.

• Jamie Insall, for once, didn’t get on the scoresheet for East Fife as they lost 1-0 to Queen’s Park.

• Oli Shaw played 62 minutes for Stenhousemuir in a 5-0 defeat by Stranraer.

• Defender Ryan Porteous started as Edinburgh City succumbed to a 1-0 defeat by Clyde. Aaron Dunsmore was an unused substitute.

Other former Hibees

• Martin Scott scored for Arbroath in a 2-0 win over Forfar.

• Goalkeeper Mark Oxley put in a man-of-the-match performance for Southend as they defeated Chesterfield 1-0.

