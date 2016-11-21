Hibs weekend talk: Insall on target for Fifers | Failed former loanees thriving

Here’s how Hibees past and present got on away from Easter Road this weekend ...

Insall bags goal for Fifers

Hibs loanee Jamie Insall ended a six-match goal drought by netting in the Methil men’s 2-1 defeat by Queen’s Park. The 24-year-old has scored five times this season since moving to Fife on loan.

Francomb hits unlikely double

Not too many Hibees will remember George Francomb, a predominantly right-sided full-back who was part of the ill-fated 2011/12 squad under Pat Fenlon. He was one of the few loanees at that time to emerge with any credit and he’s now plying his trade in England’s League One with AFC Wimbledon. They battered Bury 5-1 at the weekend, with Francomb bagging a brace, one of which came from the penalty spot.

Boateng finds a home in Airdrie

Speaking of loan flops, defender Daniel Boateng would top most lists. He arrived at Hibs with a glowing reputation from Arsenal on loan, but barely played and when he did, he hardly set the heather on fire. Surprisingly, Boateng has landed back in Scottish football again is plying his trade at Airdrie. He helped the Diamonds win their fifth game in a row with a 2-1 win over Alloa. Former Hibee Scott Taggart was on target for the Wasps.

How the loanees got on

• Sam Stanton played the full 90 minutes for Dumbarton in their 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers.

• Aaron Dunsmore and Ryan Porteous both played in defence as Edinburgh City drew 1-1 with Cowdenbeath.

• Oli Shaw was an unused substitute for Stenhousemuir as they went down 3-1 in Stranraer.

• Ben Stirling played for Berwick Rangers in a 3-2 defeat by Clyde.

