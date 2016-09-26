Hibs weekend wrap: Shaw saves Stenny | Insall at double | Stubbs under pressure

Here’s this weekend’s wrap on all things Hibs, with the loanees shining in particular ...

Shaw saves Stenhousemuir

Young Hibs striker Oli Shaw was the man-of-the-moment for Stenhousemuir, scoring in stoppage-time as they drew 2-2 away at Alloa. The 18-year-old is on loan from Hibs and is making quite an impression with the Warriors. “I’m really enjoying it here at Stenhousemuir,” the teenager said. “It is a competitive league which gives me experience to build on.” Speaking about his goal, Shaw said that it was moment to cherish considering it was his first senior strike. “It was my first senior goal and it means quite a lot,” he added. “My family were here watching it as well – my mum, my dad, my girlfiend.”

Insall on target again for Fifers

Jamie Insall bagged his second double of the season for East Fife as they defeated Livingston 3-1 at Bayview. The 24-year-old on-loan Hibs hitman has now scored four goals in as many games for the Fifers.

Farid nets winner for Dunfermline

Farid El Alagui has had all sorts of injury problems in his career, and he’s probably dining in the last chance saloon after signing a short-term deal with Dunfermline. However, he was the Pars’ hero when he grabbed the winner in a 4-3 win over managerless St Mirren.

In brief

• Former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs admitted he is coming under increasing pressure after Rotherham lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff. The Millers slipped into the relegation zone in the English Championship after the defeat and Stubbs said: ““Yes, because we’ve not had the results there is extra pressure. I can understand your line of questioning completely. It’s a natural question. I have no problem with that. If you don’t get results, the pressure can build.”

• Sam Stanton came on as a second-half substitute for Dumbarton in their 3-2 defeat by Raith, nearly netting the Sons an unlikely equaliser late on.

• Aaron Dunsmore played the full 90 minutes at right-back for Edinburgh City as the Easter Road kid helped them draw 1-1 at Annan.

• Former Hibs captain Liam Craig bagged St Johnstone’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Hamilton.

Click here for the latest Hibs results, fixtures and stats>>>