Hibs will wait for Stokes but step up efforts to sign other strikers

Hibs are willing to leave the door open for Anthony Stokes to return to Easter Road – but are believed to be stepping up their efforts “in other directions” as they continue to await an answer from the striker to the offer he’s been made.

Although time is now beginning to drag on with no resolution in sight, Hibs are willing to give the player a little more leeway but are also conscious of the need to further strengthen their strike-force, with Lennon saying that while Stokes has been their main priority, there were other names in mind.

The Easter Road board were brought up to date with the latest news on the ongoing saga at a meeting at East Mains today and it is understood talks with Stokes, who is said to be attracting interest from as far afield as Poland, Greece, Turkey, India and China, are continuing.

The fact they are will give Lennon hope that Stokes will heed his opinion that Easter Road – where he enjoyed success in his previous two spells, the second of which, of course, saw him score two goals in that historic Scottish Cup win – is the best place for him. Lennon also managed Stokes for four years at Celtic and got the Republic of Ireland htiman playing to his best.

However, as Lennon conceded, Hibs do have to explore other avenues and be ready to move for other potential targets in the event of Stokes’ final answer being no.