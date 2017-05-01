Hibs won’t let St Mirren have it easy on last day – Boyle

Martin Boyle has warned St Mirren, still battling for Ladbrokes Championship survival, that Hibs intend to end their own season on a high as they pick up the league trophy at Easter Road this Saturday.

The Buddies will arrive in Edinburgh seeking at least the point which will protect them against the threat of relegation, Jack Ross’ side continuing their remarkable drive away from the danger zone with a 5-0 hammering of Raith Rovers.

While it will undoubtedly be party time on Saturday as Hibs celebrate their return to the Premiership, Boyle insisted boss Neil Lennon will demand they wrap up the season with one final victory.

Boyle, who took his goals tally for the season to nine as he scored in Hibs’ 4-0 win away victory at basement club Ayr United on Saturday, said: “We’ve got a good week to look forward to, finally getting our hands on the trophy but we also want the three points as well.

“The gaffer won’t allow standards to drop even although the league is already won. Nothing has changed, we are still coming in every day, working hard and wanting maximum points.

“It will be the same this weekend. We want to win at home in front of our own fans, in front of a sell-out crowd at Easter Road.”

After suffering the heartache of having their defence of the Scottish Cup finally brought to an end by Aberdeen, Lennon’s players have bounced back with wins over Raith and Ayr to extend their lead at the top of the table even further.

Boyle, however, insisted it was important he and his team-mates were determined not to allow the rest of their season to end on a downer.

He said: “We wanted to do well in the cup. It was our cup and we wanted to retain it. But we had to pick ourselves up.”

Boyle is one of many Hibs players out of contract in the coming weeks but the 24-year-old insisted he was more intent on claiming one more goal in the final game to move into double figures.

He said: “That was my target. I’ve had a good run in the team this season, the manager has great belief in me and I like running at people causing problems.

“I feel I bring that to the team with a real bit of pace – that’s the way the manager likes to play. I’d scored a couple of goals last time at Somerset Park, I like playing there although I don’t know why. It takes me back to my Montrose days but I was just delighted to have an impact on the game.”