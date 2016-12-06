Hibs won’t lose nerve following Dundee United surge

Dylan McGeouch insists Hibs won’t be unnerved by Dundee United’s surge up the Championship table.

The Tannadice side beat the Easter Road team on Friday night to move level on points with them at the summit.

Ray McKinnon’s men, who were seven points behind Hibs in mid-September, are now on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have won six of their past seven league games since drawing in Edinburgh two months ago.

McGeouch, however, is adamant that his team, who were unbeaten in six before the defeat at Tannadice, are still of a strong mindset and fully focused on returning to winning ways when they host Dumbarton on Saturday.

“I’m not worried about how Dundee United are going,” the midfielder said.

“They’re a big club and a good side with a lot of good players and they’ve obviously done well to get results and catch up with us, but we just need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We’re still top of the league and I think we’ve got enough in the squad to deal with anything that comes our way.

“We just need to pick ourselves up and get back on a good run because we had a few good results just before the break.

“We believe we’re good enough to get promotion and we just need to keep that belief because we’re title favourites and we’ve got a strong squad. We need to be looking to get the three points against Dumbarton and get on a good run again.”

McGeouch, who made his first start in two months on Friday, insists he saw nothing from United that caused him any major concern with regard to how the rest of the season might unfold. He insists the Tannadice side were no better than Hibs in a match which saw the hosts claim victory courtesy of a Tony Andreu penalty after Easter Road striker Martin Boyle had missed from the spot.

“We were disappointed not to get something because I felt we dominated most of the second half,” said McGeouch. “We didn’t create too much but we dominated the ball and got into good positions. If we’d scored the penalty, it would have been a totally different game – I think we’d have seen it out. But the result hinged on the two penalties. We missed one, they scored one – and that was all there was in the game.

“We had the majority of the play in the second half but they went up the park and took their chance.”

Meanwhile Hibs face Ross County in an SPFL Development League fixture at the Oriam at 2pm today.