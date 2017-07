Have your say

Hibs are sending a team to face Selkirk on Sunday to compete for the Bobby Johnstone Memorial Cup.

Johnstone, a member of the Easter Road club’s Famous Five frontline, also played for Manchester City, Oldham and Scotland. He was born in the Borders town and died there in 2001.

The match will take place at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park (kick-off 2pm).