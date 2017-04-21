History favours Hibs ahead of showdown with Aberdeen

Saturday’s semi-final will be the fifth Scottish Cup tie between Hibs and Aberdeen since the turn of the millennium. It is also the third time they have met at the last-four stage during this period. The Easter Road side have prevailed in each of their last three encounters with the Dons in this tournament. Here’s how the previous four ties panned out ..

February 3, 2013, Hibs 1, Aberdeen 0: In the most recent Scottish Cup encounter between the teams, Pat Fenlon’s Hibs team got the better of Craig Brown’s Dons at Easter Road. Gary Deegan’s long-range strike early in the second half proved decisive as the hosts – whose goalkeeper Ben Williams saved Scott Vernon’s late penalty – marched into the quarter-finals. They went on to reach the final before losing to Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

April 14, 2012, Hibs 2, Aberdeen 1: The last time the sides met in the semi-finals, the match was viewed as an escape from their respective struggles in the bottom six of the top flight under Pat Fenlon and Brown respectively. Hibs got off to the perfect start when Garry O’Connor struck after just three minutes, but the Dons levelled with a stunning long-distance volley from Rory Fallon. Leigh Griffiths won it for Hibs with five minutes left to set up an all-Edinburgh final against Hearts.

January 18, 2007, Hibs 4, Aberdeen 1: After a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie in which Ivan Sproule and Chris Killen struck for Hibs and Craig Brewster and Barry Nicholson scored for Jimmy Calderwood’s Aberdeen, John Collins’ team took full advantage of home advantage in the third-round replay. After falling behind to a Nicholson goal, Hibs roared back to win it through Steven Fletcher, Michael Stewart and an Abdessalam Benjelloun double.

April 9, 2000, Hibs 1, Aberdeen 2: Alex McLeish’s Hibs side, which contained Mixu Paatelainen, Kenny Miller, Russell Latapy and Franck Sauzee, went into this Hampden semi-final as favourites against a Dons side struggling in the league under Ebbe Skovdahl. The Hibees looked on course for a place in the final when Latapy put them ahead with a brilliant solo goal 11 minutes after the break. However, Arild Stavrum equalised before Andy Dow, a former Hibs player, volleyed in Aberdeen’s winner.