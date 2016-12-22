Ian Murray joins Kevin Nicol in his Norwegian adventure

FORMER Hibee Ian Murray is back in football after joining his one-time Easter Road team-mate Kevin Nicol at Norwegian side Asker FC.

Nicol is quickly making a name for himself in Oslo having achieved promotion for Asker to the second tier in his first season as a boss.

Now Murray, whose last job in Scotland was as manager of St Mirren, has agreed to become Nicol’s No. 2 and will begin work on January 1 after penning a one-year deal.

Nicol sees Murray as a perfect fit to be his assistant and also help develop the club’s youth team. Asker began life as a cross country ski club but now have one of the largest football set-ups in the country. Their season will start in April. It is understood Murray turned down one chance to return to management in Scotland.

Nicol had an astonishing first season in management, guiding Asker to the Third Division title having played 26 games, winning 24 and drawing the other two while his team scored 151 goals in the process.

He is determined not to rest on his laurels and makes regular returns to Scotland as he works towards gaining his UEFA Pro Licence.

He first went to Norway in 2005 when, having endured an injury-ravaged season at Easter Road in Tony Mowbray’s first year in charge, he joined Stromgodset on loan. Signed from Raith Rovers under Franck Sauzee, Nicol started just 12 games in his two-and-a-half years at Easter Road.