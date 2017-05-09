James Keatings thanks Hibs fans in heartfelt Twitter post

James Keatings has thanked Hibs fans for their support over the last two years after the striker decided to join Dundee United for the 2017/18 season.

The 25-year-old also thanked the club with whom he won the 2016 Scottish Cup, and said his time at Easter Road had provided him with a memory he’ll never forget.

Keatings will join Dundee United in the summer having agreed a two-year pre-contract deal to join Ray McKinnon’s squad at Tannadice.

He played his final match for Hibs on Saturday, coming on as a 76th minute substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

On the same day as his deal to join United was announced, Keatings tweeted: “A massive thank you to @HibsOfficial for an unforgettable two years. Thanks to the fans for your support during these two years also.

“I’m leaving Easter Road a champion, with the club going back to where it belongs and memories that will live with me to the day I die 21/5/2016.”