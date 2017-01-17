Jamie Gullan bags treble in Hibs XI win over Gala

Jamie Gullan scored a hat-trick as a Hibs XI defeated Gala Fairydean Rovers 5-0 at Netherdale.

The Easter Road outfit sent a young side down to the Borderers, but they dominated the match from start to finish.

Striker Oli Shaw nearly put the Hibees ahead on two minutes when his shot from outside the box cannoned off the crossbar, but they took the lead not long after when his fellow forward Gullan fired high into the net.

Gullan bagged his second of the match on 26 minutes when he was on hand to convert Callum Crane’s cross and they went in 3-0 up at the break when Shaw got his name on the scoresheet, netting from the edge of the box.

Gullan completed his treble on 76 minutes with another composed finish and the Hibees completed the rout late on when substitute Adam Watson side-footed home from close range.

Hibs XI: Martin, Stirling, Waugh, Crane, Dunsmore, Donaldson, F Murray, Breen, I Murray, Shaw, Gullan. Subs: Watson, Paton, Stanley.