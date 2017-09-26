Jamie Gullan nets double in Hibs Under-20s victory

Have your say

Jamie Gullan scored a double Hibs Under-20s defeated reigning Development League champions Ross County 3-0 away from home.

Oli Shaw opened the scoring on 29 minutes from just inside the penalty box and they doubled their lead on 58 minutes when Gullan converted.

Striker Gullan made sure of the points minutes later with a goal on the counter-attack.

Hibs handed a start to former Rangers youth defender Jason Krones as a trialist in a team made up wholly of youngsters.

Hibs Under-20s: Dabrowski, Blake, Mackie, Stirling, Krones, Crane, Gullan, S Martin, Shaw, Campbell, F Murray. Subs: P Martin, Donaldson, Waugh, O’Connor, I Murray, Watson.