Jason Cummings completes transfer to Nottingham Forest

Jason Cummings has completed his transfer to Nottingham Forest, it was confirmed today.

The striker has left Hibs to join the English Championship side for an undisclosed fee.

Easter Road chief executive Leeann Dempster said Cummings went with the club’s best wishes and praised his “massive contribution” on the park in recent seasons.

This year, Cummings became the first Hibs player to score more than 20 goals in three successive seasons for more than half a century.

In a message posted online, the hitman wrote: “Hibs gave me a chance and believed in me and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

The 21-year-old famously grew up a Hearts fan - even attending Tynecastle High School in the shadow of the Jambos’ stadium - but was released from the Gorgie club in 2012.

Hearts’ loss was very much Hibs’ gain, however. He was soon offered a deal at Easter Road and went on to score several high profile goals in Edinburgh derby victories for the Leith side.

Chief Executive Leeann Dempster said: “Jason goes with our very best wishes. He made a major contribution to our season in gaining us promotion back to the Premiership.

“At this time last year, Jason had one-year left on his contract, and the club had spent significant time trying to secure him on a new deal. This was only achieved after long negotiations with the player and his agent and was helped greatly by Neil joining the club.

“Had we failed to secure that deal, it is likely that Jason’s contract would have run down. That would have meant that had he wanted to, he could have signed a pre-contract with another club in the middle of our push for promotion and then left for nothing this summer.

“For the board, gaining promotion was absolutely the number one priority – hence the reason that a bid from another English club was refused last summer. That top objective was achieved and in addition, rather than see a talented player leave for nothing this summer, the club has secured a significant fee.”

