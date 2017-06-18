Jason Cummings: I was gutted to leave Hibs but time right for move

Jason Cummings has admitted he was “gutted” to leave Hibs after sealing his move to Nottingham Forest.

The striker, scorer of 71 goals in 148 games for the Hibees, has signed a three-year-deal at the City Ground for a fee believed to be in the region of £1 million.

Keen to test himself at a higher level, Cummings has joined up with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton in the Skybet Championship.

He admitted: “I’m gutted to leave Hibs, yet I feel it’s time to further my career.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the fans for all their support.

“Hibs gave me a chance and believed in me. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Cummings told the Forest website: “Forest are a massive club and this is a great opportunity.

“But I’m not coming here to just walk into the team.

“I have come here to learn as I will be playing with, and against, a lot better players.

“I’m still at the learning stages and, with the gaffer here, I will only get better.”

The 21-year-old had praise for his new boss.

He said: “I liked the way Rangers played under the manager. I had mates in his team then and they only said good things about him.

“His teams create a lot of chances so I feel that I am in the right side.”