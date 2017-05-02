Jason Cummings nominated for SPFA young player of year award

Hibs striker Jason Cummings has been nominated for PFA Scotland’s young player of the year award.

The 21-year-old, who took his goals tally for the season to 23 with a brace against Ayr United last weekend, has already been nominated, along with Easter Road team-mate John McGinn, for the players union’s Championship player of the year award.

Cummings faces tough opposition for the young player of the year crown with Celtic trio Moussa Dembele, Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney all in the running.

Celtic are also strongly represented in the nominations for the main player of the year award with Dembele, Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair vying for the prize along with Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes.

All winners will be announced at PFA Scotland’s annual awards dinner on Sunday evening.