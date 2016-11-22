Jason Cummings on target as Hibs Development Squad prevail

Hibs maintained their lead at the top of the SPFL Development League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Dunfermline at Oriam.

Jason Cummings, who has been restricted to the Easter Road bench in recent weeks, grabbed the game’s first goal in the 19th minute, latching onto Oli Shaw’s pass before running half the length of the pitch and rounding Pars goalkeeper Cammy Gill to roll the ball home.

Marvin Bartley also got valuable game-time under his belt. Pic: Greg Macvean

Dunfermline striker Callum Smith twice forced Hibs keeper Patrick Martin into impressive saves but Shaw sent a dipping volley from 20 yards over the head of Gill before he claimed his second goal of the game in the final minute, taking full advantage of a slack pass to drill a low shot into the net.

Marvin Bartley, like Cummings a substitute for Neil Lennon’s first team recently, played all but 12 minutes of the game, while winger Alex Harris played the entire match, as did Scott Martin.

Hibs Development XI: P Martin, Porteous, Stirling, Crane, Harris, I Murray (F Murray 63), Bartley (Breen S Martin, Donaldson, Shaw, Cummings (L Allan 71). Substitutes not used: Watson, Gullan, Smith.