John McGinn: I’m at top of my game and that’s down to Hibs

John McGinn believes he is at the top of his game right now – and puts that down to head coach Neil Lennon and everyone involved at Hibs.

The 23-year-old Easter Road talisman was handed the No.8 shirt for Scotland’s 1-0 friendly defeat by the Netherlands last Thursday and he put in a man-of-the-match display in midfield to further enhance his burgeoning reputation.

John McGinn has been in terrific form for Hibs. Pic: SNS

McGinn is now viewed by many in Scottish football as one of the brightest prospects in the national team and his form at club level has led to interest from English Championship club Nottingham Forest, who had two bids rejected for him this summer.

It is widely expected that Forest – and potentially other clubs – will make moves to sign the Hibs player in January. McGinn is contracted to Hibs until the summer of 2019 and would command a fee well in excess of the £1.5million reported to have been offered by Mark Warburton’s Forest, but he has shone in a five-game winning run for Lennon’s men and recently scored a double in a 2-2 draw against Celtic.

McGinn is aware of the improvements he’s made this season and said: “This is as good as I’ve felt in my career.

“I’m definitely playing the best football of my life right now. It’s all credit to the people at Hibs because they are letting me go out and play.

“Neil Lennon has been great, he believes in me. I’m developing and I feel stronger with every game. I’m fitter and faster than I’ve ever been.”

McGinn was up against Liverpool’S Gini Wijnaldum and Manchester United player Daley Blind against the Dutch, but he acquitted himself more than admirably.

“Against Holland I tried to impose myself on the game because I didn’t want to look out of place in that company,” the former St Mirren player said.

“The longer the game went on, I grew from strength to strength. I have to keep that level going now.

“My confidence is high and I feel I can go in against anybody and compete. I believe in myself.

“It was up to me to grab that chance and I think I did that.

“To wear No.8 was a dream come true, and hopefully I can make the position my own now. Man-of-the-match was an extra boost for me.”