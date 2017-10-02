John McGinn in exalted company after double against Celtic

John McGinn scored a double for Hibs in their 2-2 draw with Celtic at the weekend, as Neil Lennon’s side came close to ending the Hoops’ long unbeaten run.

McGinn’s second half brace at Parkhead makes him just the third player to score a double at Celtic’s home ground since Brendan Rodgers took over, and the first in the league.

Edinson Cavani, left, and Lionel Messi are the only other players to score a double at Parkhead during Brendan Rodgers' reign. Pictures: Getty Images

The other two scorers? Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani.

Messi scored a double as the Catalan outfit defeated Celtic 2-0 in Glasgow in November 2016, while Cavani grabbed a brace in PSG’s 5-0 victory in the Champions League earlier this month.

The former St Mirren player’s brace against Celtic makes him the first Hibs player to score a double at Parkhead since Tam McManus scored two in a 3-2 loss in March 2003.

Under Rodgers, Celtic have never conceded more than once at home on league duty.

The last visiting side to score two goals in a league match at Parkhead prior to Saturday’s draw was Aberdeen, when Niall McGinn and Andrew Considine scored as Celtic ran out 3-2 winners under Ronny Deila.