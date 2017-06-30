Jordan Forster quits Hibs for Cheltenham

Hibs defender Jordon Forster is set to quit Easter Road in search of regular first-team football with a move to English League Two outfit Cheltenham Town expected to be completed early next week.

The 23-year-old has become frustrated at spending much of Hibs’ Championship winning season sitting on the bench, making just nine starts in his 23 appearances for Neil Lennon’s side.

Forster made his debut in dramatic fashion, pitched into an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle by then boss Pat Fenlon before his 20th birthday, a day which ended in memorable fashion as Ross Caldwell grabbed a last minute winner.

A bright future appeared certain after that bow on May 12, 2013, Forster not only keeping his place as Hibs defeated Kilmarnock and Dundee in their next two Premiership matches but appearing in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at the end of that season.

He went on to make 30 appearances the next season under both Fenlon and his successor Terry Butcher but he began to fall out of favour as Alan Stubbs took charge of the club following their relegation, and in his second season as manager Forster featured only in the opening game of the season, a 6-2 loss to Rangers at home in the Petrofac Cup.

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season Forster opted to move to the south coast of England, joining Plymouth Argyle for the second half of the campaign.

He was widely expected to leave Hibs last summer but to the surprise of many agreed a new two-year deal after meeting with the newly appointed Lennon. However, with Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon, Liam Fontaine and, latterly, Efe Ambrose competing with him for the available places in central defence he found it difficult again to command a starting place and with those four still at the club it’s apparent he feels opportunities will again be scarce as Hibs return to the Premiership.