Jordon Forster: I’ve learned more this season than ever

Jordon Forster insists this has still been a productive season for him even though he hasn’t played for Hibs as much as he had hoped.

The 23-year-old signed a two-year deal last summer but has had to content himself with just nine starts and 13 substitute appearances this term, with Paul Hanlon, Liam Fontaine, Darren McGregor and Efe Ambrose providing stern competition in central defence.

Forster insists he has learned a lot, however. “I obviously want to play more but I knew at the time I signed my contract that there are a lot of good defenders here,” he said “I’ve said it before, but outside Celtic, the calibre of players in defence here is as good as any in Scotland. It’s unbelievable. It’s part and parcel of the game, though.

“I’ve also been unlucky over the last couple of months in terms of getting injured when I’ve had a chance to get in the team. Whoever’s playing in front of me, I’m still confident I can bring plenty to this team. We’ve all got our different qualities and different weaknesses, but Daz, Efe and Fonts are all a good bit older than me. I’ve learnt a lot from them over the last season. All the boys are brilliant with me. Although I’ve not played as much as I would have wanted, I’d still say I’ve learnt more this season than I have in any other season.”

Forster, who has started the last two games since Hibs won the Championship title and also captained the side away to Ayr United on Saturday, admits that being pitched into action sporadically has been a test of his focus.

“I was saying to the boys it can be hard when you’re not playing regularly because when you do get a chance, you feel a bit – for want of a better word – lost at times,” he said. “If you play every week, you get your bearings on the pitch better, but if you don’t, you can be a bit hesitant at times. I think that shows in performances. If you play every week, your performances tend to be better. The most challenging thing for me is trying to keep my consistency high when I’m called upon because obviously it’s not as often as I would like. It’s been a challenge this season but I’ve been reasonably happy with it.”