Kane O’Connor signs first pro deal with Hibs

Hibs have handed promising defender Kane O’Connor his first professional contract.

The Scotland Under-17 international has been part of the Easter Road development squad and has been upgraded to a full-time deal following a string of impressive performances for the Hibs youth teams.

“I’m very proud, I’ve worked hard to get to this point for seven years and it’s good to be here,” O’Connor told the club’s official website.

“My goal is to try and break into the first-team in a few years. I’ll keep working hard, keep doing what I’m doing, and I’ll hopefully get there one day.”