Kilmarnock v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs travel to Ayrshire tonight to take on a Kilmarnock side unbeaten in their last two games against Rangers and Celtic.

With new boss Steve Clarke in place, Killie travelled to Ibrox and snatched a last-gasp draw thanks to Chris Burke’s late equaliser while Jordan Jones levelled matters at Celtic Park after Leigh Griffiths had given the Hoops the lead.

Dylan McGeouch will be looking to continue his impressive run of form at Rugby Park tonight. Picture: SNS Group

The two teams haven’t met on league duty since 10 May 2014, when a Kris Boyd goal was enough to give Kilmarnock victory at Easter Road.

However, Kilmarnock haven’t won a Scottish Premiership match at home since a 2-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in May, while the last meeting at Rugby Park between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw, a Danny Haynes header cancelling out Rory McKenzie’s opener.

Hibs come into this game on the back of two victories over Hearts and Motherwell. Victory tonight for Neil Lennon’s side would see Hibs leapfrog Motherwell and Rangers into third spot while Kilmarnock need to avoid losing to pull away from Dundee, currently bottom on goal difference.

The Easter Road side have no fresh injury concerns but neither Anthony Stokes or Danny Swanson will be fit enough to travel with the squad. Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Lennon is likely to keep faith with the 11 players that started against Hearts and Motherwell; whether or not he reverts to a 4-2-3-1 formation or sticks with the narrow diamond used against Motherwell remains to be seen.

Kilmarnock also have four players missing with Gary Dicker (stomach), Greg Kiltie (ankle), Steven Smith (back() and Iain Wilson (knee) sidelined for the home side.

Last five meetings: Hibs 0-1 Kilmarnock, Kilmarnock 1-1 Hibs, Hibs 3-0 Kilmarnock, Kilmarnock 1-2 Hibs, Kilmarnock 1-3 Hibs.

Likely Kilmarnock team (4-4-2): MacDonald; O’Donnell, Broadfoot, Greer, Findlay; McKenzie, Power, Taylor, Burke; Jones, Erwin. Subs from: Bell, S Boyd, Frizzell, K Boyd, Brophy, Winters, Thomas.

Likely Hibs team: (4-4-2D): Marciano; Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley, McGeouch, McGinn, Barker; Boyle, S Murray. Subs from: Laidlaw, Porteous, Slivka, Matulevicius, Gray, F Murray, Shaw, S Martin.

Referee: S Finnie

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Odds: Kilmarnock 4/1 Draw 11/4 Hibs 4/5 (Odds correct at the time of writing)