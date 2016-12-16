Kris Commons: I’m looking forward to helping Hibs on their way

Kris Commons has thanked Hibs for giving him the chance to play football again after the out-of-favour Celtic midfielder signed an emergency loan deal with the Easter Road club.

The 33-year-old, whose possible move was revealed by the Evening News last week, is set to go straight into Neil Lennon’s side for tomorrow’s Championship clash against Morton at Cappielow despite not having played a first-team match since a last minute appearance as a substitute in Celtic’s 3-1 win against Hearts at Tynecastle at the end of April.

Commons answered an SOS from Lennon, who signed him for the Hoops from Derby County for £500,000 almost seven years ago, the Hibs boss desperate to bring in cover having been hit by injuries to midfielders John McGinn, Fraser Fyvie and Dylan McGeouch.

He has signed until January 15 meaning that in addition to this evening’s game in Greenock he will also be available to face Raith Rovers, Falkirk, Dundee United and Dumbarton in the coming weeks.

Commons was given permission by Celtic to train with Hibs at East Mains yesterday after which he underwent a medical before the finer details of the move were hammered out by the clubs, leaving the Capital outfit free to register him as their player with the SFA in time to play against Morton.

Having been told by new Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers he wasn’t in his plans Commons, who was capped 12 times by Scotland before announcing his retiral from international football three years ago, believes his new challenge will prove beneficial to both him and Hibs.

Commons, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, said: “It has come about very quickly, but I think it makes sense on both parts. I can try to get some football under my belt and give Hibs a helping hand as well.

“As much as I am trying to help Hibs, the club are trying to help me out a lot, so I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to play football. I’m also thoroughly looking forward to hopefully helping them on the way and putting on the jersey and doing my best.”

And Lennon was delighted to have snapped up a player he believes will play a vital role in maintaining Hibs’ Championship title challenge.

He said: “Kris is an experienced, technically gifted player, so him coming in at this time is of benefit to the side as the games start coming in over the festive period.

“With us missing a lot of our regular midfield players, it is good to bring in someone with a lot to offer, even just on a short-term basis.”

Hibs fans, though, will no doubt be hoping that their club may be able to extend Commons’ stay in the Capital for the remainder of the campaign to boost their chances of winning a return to the Premiership at the third time of asking.