Kris Commons not looking beyond Hibs emergency loan spell

Kris Commons has insisted he’s not planning any further than the next few weeks after joining Hibs on a 28-day emergency loan deal.

The arrival of the 33-year-old Celtic midfielder at Easter Road has sparked speculation that his stay in Edinburgh might be extended to the end of the season during next month’s transfer window.

But, after making his debut as Neil Lennon’s side were held to a 1-1 draw away to Morton, a result which keeps them top of the Championship table on goal difference from Dundee United, the former Scotland internationalist was adamant he’s only looking at the four upcoming games which his agreement covers, against Raith Rovers, Falkirk, United and Dumbarton.

Commons revealed new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had never told him he was finished at the Glasgow club but conceded he might struggle to find regular first-team football with the Hoops.

However, Commons, who is out of contract at Celtic at the end of the season, was adamant he’ll take his time with Hibs, “day by day, game by game”.

He said: “I’m going to work hard in training and play my part in these next four weeks. You never know what might happen. But I’m not looking beyond that at this moment in time.

“Neil has done me a favour and asked me to come and play in these games. I’ve been happy to oblige.”

As for the prospect of staying with Hibs on loan until the end of season, Commons replied: “It only got sprung on me on Thursday night, about 6pm. I went there and trained on Friday morning, and it is a short-term emergency loan.

“It might involve five or six games, so hopefully I can play my part in that. It’s a good few weeks for me, and obviously with Celtic heading out to do some international training, it gives me an opportunity to keep training. And there is nothing better than playing football in matches rather than just doing the training.”

Despite enduring a difficult season in former Celtic manager Ronny Deila’s last year in charge and having not played since making a last-minute appearance at the end of a 3-1 win at Tynecastle on the last day of April, Commons insisted he’s never wanted to leave the Hoops.

He said: “I was injured when he [Rodgers] came in, and he knew I was going to be out for another couple of weeks. He knew he needed to know his squad for some important Champions League qualifiers and he said to me: ‘Listen, you’re injured, and I know you will work hard and train hard, and the door is never shut at Celtic. But, if you are looking for regular first-team football, then I might struggle to give you that at Celtic’.

“But he never said I was finished at the club. I just knew I couldn’t play week in, week out. I had to have respect for that. It was no longer a given that I would be playing week in, week out.

“I do believe that Brendan had that conversation with a few Celtic players.”

Asked if he could have left Celtic in August when that became apparent, Commons said: “Listen, I never want to leave Celtic. They will have to kick me out the door. I’ve spent six of the best years of my career at Celtic winning trophies.”