Kyle Lafferty set to hold talks with Hibs boss Neil Lennon

Kyle Lafferty’s future remained undecided last night after three days of talks with Hearts. The Northern Ireland striker is due to meet Hibs head coach Neil Lennon this afternoon as the Easter Road club try to gazump their Edinburgh rivals.

Lafferty met Tynecastle officials yesterday afternoon for a third round of discussions without a definitive outcome. He previously spoke to director of football Craig Levein and the club hierarchy on Friday and Monday but is still weighing up his options.

Unless he makes a swift decision this morning, he is expected to hold contract talks with Hibs later today.

Hearts have made the 29-year-old an offer which would see him become one of their highest-paid players. They want him to lead their forward line next season.

Hibs see Lafferty as an ideal replacement after losing strikers Jason Cummings, Grant Holt and James Keatings from their squad since last season.

Hearts are still leading the pursuit of Lafferty’s fellow Northern Irishman Michael Smith. The 28-year-old right-back has been shown round Riccarton and is impressed by what is on offer.