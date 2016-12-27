Leeann Dempster: Hibs will back Neil Lennon in transfer window

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has assured boss Neil Lennon he’ll have the backing he needs to bring in new players during the January transfer window.

The Easter Road board have already supported Lennon in allowing him to sign Celtic’s former Scotland internationalist Kris Commons on a 28-day emergency loan as he awaits the return of influential midfielders John McGinn and Fraser Fyvie from injury.

While it is unclear whether Commons, who isn’t in the plans of Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers, will extend his stay until the end of the season, Lennon expects McGinn and Fyvie to be back early in the new year from, respectively, an ankle operation and a groin tear,

Lennon, however, has been looking to strengthen his squad and has cast his eye over a number of trialists in recent weeks including American winger Aaron Kovar, Polish goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski and former French youth internationalist Enzo Reale, but has admitted he doesn’t expect to make many new signings next month.

He said: “We are looking at areas to improve the team and we’ll try to do that in January. I wouldn’t say there would be that many, you are always looking for that one who may make the extra special difference.”

And if and when Lennon identifies who he wants, Dempster revealed funds will be made available. She said: “In the transfer window we will be doing what we can where needed to strengthen the squad if asked to do so.

“We always want to do what we can to help Neil and if bringing in one or two players will help improve the squad, then we are absolutely prepared and ready to do that.”

Dempster also made clear doing so wouldn’t be a knee-jerk reaction to Hibs being toppled from the top of the Championship table by title rivals Dundee United at the halfway stage of the season. While Hibs have won just one of their past four games United, who defeated the Capital club at Tannadice recently, have extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions.

Insisting she hasn’t bee surprised by United’s performances, Dempster said: “We always knew it was going to be close. Dundee United are a terrific team and there are a number of good teams in this league.

“We’ve had a few disappointing results in terms of points dropped, but the direction of travel in wanting to go up as champions is still very much in our gift and we are determined to continue in that direction.”