Lennon feels for Dons as 20,000 Hibbies head for Hampden

Neil Lennon admits he has sympathy for Aberdeen supporters, who will be outnumbered by their Hibs counterparts at Hampden today.

Hibs have sold almost 20,000 tickets for the semi-final showdown, which kicks off at 12.15pm.

By contrast, the Dons have shifted just more than 12,000, and Lennon believes the logistics of getting from Aberdeen to Glasgow for midday is the primary reason for the disparity in ticket sales between the clubs.

“You are asking them to travel for a 12.15 kick off and I think that is really unfair on the Aberdeen fans,” said the Hibs manager. “It is a showpiece game. It is just location more than anything else.

“I don’t think it’s indifference to the game. But if there is any advantage to that then we will take whatever advantage we can get on the pitch or off the pitch.”

The last semi-final between the teams five years ago – played at the same time – drew a crowd of 28,278.