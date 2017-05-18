Liam Fontaine poised to sign new Hibs deal

Liam Fontaine is close to pledging his future to Hibs.

The 31-year-old centre-back’s future was in doubt, with his deal due to expire at the end of the club’s Championship-winning campaign.

However, the Englishman is content in Edinburgh and is expected to follow the lead of several team-mates and remain at Easter Road for Hibs’ return to the Premiership after it was confirmed last week that Ross Laidlaw, Marvin Bartley, Darren McGregor, David Gray and Lewis Stevenson had all signed new two-year deals.

Fontaine has made almost 100 appearances for Hibs since arriving almost three years ago and was part of the side that won the Scottish Cup last May. He featured regularly under Neil Lennon last season before an ankle injury, sustained in February, ended his campaign prematurely.

Meanwhile, the future of midfielder Fraser Fyvie, another whose deal expires this summer, is set to be resolved when he returns from his family holiday.