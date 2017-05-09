Loss to rivals Glasgow City won’t cost Hibs the title

Hibs Ladies coach Chris Roberts says it is still all to play for in the SWPL 1 title race after his side suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Champions Glasgow City ran out 2-1 winners at Ainslie Park on Sunday to knock the Capital outfit off top spot, midfielder Rachael Small netting a second-half consolation for the Hibees.

Although disappointed with the manner of the loss, Roberts says his players will have ample opportunities to make amends.

“City are now a point ahead of us so it’s really tight,” the Hibs boss said. “We’ve still got to play City twice, Celtic twice so there’s still many points to be had. It’s wide open this year which is exciting for the league and opportunities for us to get back in front.”

On the match itself Roberts said: “We conceded two terrible goals, they were both so avoidable. City were on top for the rest of the first half after taking the lead but in the second I felt we were better and got the goal. We tried to get back into it and came close a few times but overall as a performance it wasn’t good enough.”

Elsewhere in SWPL 1, Spartans Women are just a point adrift of Hibs in third after an entertaining 1-1 draw with Celtic. Zoe Johnson cancelled out Mairead Fulton’s first-half opener for the visitors at Ainslie Park.

Meanwhile, Hearts are just three points off top spot in SWPL 2 after an impressive 4-1 win at Glasgow Girls but Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale were beaten 5-0 by league leaders Forfar.