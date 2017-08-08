Marvin Bartley an injury doubt to face Rangers

Marvin Bartley is set to sit out tonight’s Betfred Cup match against Ayr United, but Hibs are hopeful he will be fit for Saturday’s Premiership showdown with Rangers at Ibrox.

The 31-year-old anchorman – so often used in big games for Hibs – was forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle after sustaining a dead leg in a collision with team-mate Steven Whittaker.

Head coach Neil Lennon said: “Marv’s a doubt for Ayr, but hopefully he’ll be okay for the weekend,” said the manager. “It’s just a dead leg. Steven Whittaker took him out so there’s been a bit of banter about that.”