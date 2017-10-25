Marvin Bartley and Martin Boyle troll Hearts players after derby win

Hibs pair Marvin Bartley and Martin Boyle took to Twitter to wind up two of their Hearts opponents in the aftermath of the Easter Road side’s 1-0 derby win last night.

Boyle responded to a tweet from Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty - who had been linked heavily with Hibs in the summer before joining the Jambos - while Bartley took his midfield counterpart Ross Callachan to task.

Lafferty had tweeted in the run-up to the hotly-anticipated clash: “So first Edinburgh derby it is for me. Excited to be involved tonight and even more relieved to be on the right side of it. Let’s go @JamTarts.”

Hibs winger Boyle quoted Lafferty’s tweet post-match simply adding a ‘kiss’ emoji. Boyle’s response has so far garnered 764 retweets and 2500 likes.

Callachan meanwhile had said ahead of the game that he was hoping to become a Hearts legend by scoring the winner in the match.

The boyhood Jambo told The Sun: “When I was younger I went to the derbies and always thought: ‘I’d love to be on the pitch’.

Boyle's tweet went down well with Hibs fans. Picture: Twitter/MartinBoyle9

“Hopefully I can be a Hearts legend against Hibs too, and step up or score a goal and help the team win. This is something I have dreamed of doing since I was a boy.”

But Hibs enforcer Bartley took a pop at the former Raith Rovers midfielder, tweeting at 10.35pm last night: “Who is this Ross they speak of, I’m guessing he was injured today?!”

The former Leyton Orient and Burnley man then tagged Hibs team mates John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch, asking them ‘You seen him my little puppies?’

Bartley signed off his tweet with #WeRunThisCity much to the delight of Hibs fans.