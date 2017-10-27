Marvin Bartley is the ‘bouncer’ in Hibs’ midfield – McGinn

John McGinn has paid tribute to Hibs’ “midfield bouncer” Marvin Bartley for allowing he and Dylan McGeouch to grab the headlines.

While the two swashbuckling Scots have been widely hailed for their performances in Tuesday’s victory over Hearts, McGinn believes unheralded anchorman Bartley deserves just as much credit.

“There’s been a lot of nice things said about myself and Dylan recently but we couldn’t play our own game so well if it wasn’t for Marvin,” McGinn told the Evening News. “He goes right under the radar but he definitely lets me and Dylan flourish. He was different class the other night. He’s our insurance policy, basically, but he can play as well. Whenever one of us makes a mistake, you always see him charging over to sweep up. He enjoys it. Whenever there’s a fight, he’s the first man there – he’s like the bouncer in midfield. I think he likes the fact we’ll do the attacking. Even when he gets a chance to shoot, he refuses – he’ll never score a goal for Hibs. I’d love to see it happen, but it won’t! He’s a top player and a good character about the place. I think the three of us complement each other really well. Dylan’s got a bit more style and quality about him, whereas I’m a bit rougher round the edges and try and use my strength a bit more. It’s a good combination, and with Marvin behind us, we can be a real force.”